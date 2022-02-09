During judging of the Livingston Parish 4-H Food Festival at Lewis Vincent Elementary on Jan. 25, the participants and their families participated in Family Nutrition Night.
The students and families learned about ways to add healthier practices to their daily lives. During the event, the participants learned alternative options to consuming sugary beverages, how to snack healthy, BMI, healthy breakfast options, increasing physical activity and portion control.
Family Nutrition Night had six stations about nutrition and physical activity: Rethink Your Drink, The Low Down on Snacks, Health Report, Start Your Day the Right Way, Let’s Get Active, and Right Size Your Portions.
Highlights from each station:
- The Rethink Your Drink Station informed the families about the amount of sugar in popular beverages and provided alternative options to consider. Many participants were surprised at the amount of sugar in their favorite beverages. Hundreds of years ago, the average American consumed about 2 pounds of sugar per year, and today, the average American consumes about 150 pounds of sugar per year.
- The Health Report station let participants learn their height, weight and BMI. Handouts included the BMI chart and explanation of BMI for age growth charts and a risk factor questionnaire.
- The Let’s Get Active station encouraged families to get moving with various types of exercise equipment. The students allowed their creativity to flourish, and many of them created jump rope, hula hoop and racing challenges. Moving more helps combat chronic diseases like obesity and diabetes, which are categories Louisiana leads in the nation.
- At the Right Size Your Portions station, manned by parent volunteer Jill Lawson, a culinary arts and nutrition teacher, the participants learned about the USDA MyPlate and how to maintain accurate portions during meals. Many students were eager to share some of their favorite fruits and vegetables to add to their daily meals.