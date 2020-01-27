Livingston Parish has a new school board representative in former business executive Cecil Harris.

Harris was voted into the position Jan. 23 to replace former school board president Buddy Mincey who in the fall won a runoff for the District 71 Representative seat.

Harris is a former executive for an education publishing company, according to Livingston Parish Schools, and is a graduate of Denham Springs High School. He has a bachelor's degree in education and a master's degree in educational administration and supervision from Southeastern Louisiana University.

He taught and coached at Livingston Parish schools for three years before moving to a supervisor role with the Louisiana Department of Education's Health and Physical Education division.

He most recently worked in the private sector in his own company, Pinnacle Education, which he operated for nearly five years before retiring. At its Jan. 23 meeting, the board unanimously approved Harris for the District 5 appointment. Board member Kellee Hennessy Dickerson was absent.

Harris will serve out Mincey's term until voters can elect a new board member this fall, but a Livingston Parish Schools release says Harris plans to run for the position at that time.