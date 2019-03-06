ALBANY — As spring approaches, so do the expectations of the many gardeners in the area who are perhaps already dreaming about the delicious taste of tomatoes grown in one’s own backyard.
A group of serious tomato and watermelon growers gathered at the Albany-Springfield Branch of the Livingston Parish Library System on Feb. 21 to learn some special tips on how to better grow those delectable treats from Master Gardener Joe Maddox.
Maddox opened his lecture stating what tomato aficionados already know, “You just can’t beat the taste of a homegrown tomato and when you pick a beautiful, ripe tomato out of your own garden you are in for a real taste treat that can’t be matched by what is typically found on the shelves of grocery stores.”
He went on to explain that large-scale commercial tomato growers have to pick the fruit when it is still green so that it can withstand the rigors of transportation and ultimate display in a commercial outlet. “The tomatoes will ripen, but it’s just not the same. … When you cut into some of the tomatoes on the market, they will usually have a white, hard heart and little flavor,” he said.
The speaker conceded that growing tasty tomatoes in one’s backyard requires considerable preparation and care but that with due diligence the grower can be rewarded with a bountiful crop of tomatoes.
Maddox traced his experience with agriculture to growing up on a farm in East Texas. He said he was originally more interested in livestock than in horticulture but he eventually came to appreciate the joy of gardening and especially the rewards that come with growing tomatoes and watermelons.
The speaker said the secret to successfully growing good tomatoes starts with preparation and he suggested the preparation start with researching sources of advice on how to best grow tomatoes. Maddox said LSU, Texas A&M University and the Tuskegee Institute offer the best information on growing vegetables, especially tomatoes and watermelons. He said all three universities offer printed literature on the subject as well as tips that can be accessed through the internet.
The best tomatoes are grown on soil that is well drained, Maddox said, and he suggested that growing tomatoes in a raised bed is a good practice since it facilitates drainage and “helps save the back since you don’t have to bend over so far to tend the plants.”
He said tomato growers can build raised beds using timbers, sheet metal or cinder blocks. Once the raised bed is formed, Maddox said good soil, enhanced with mulch and fertilizer, can be placed in the frame and the tomatoes can be planted.
About fertilizer, Maddox said synthetic fertilizers such as 13-13-13 and 8-24-24 are typically used. He also suggested that gardeners have their soil checked by county agents or LSU to assure that the soil has the proper pH balance.
Growers in the Florida Parishes area can start to plant tomatoes in early to mid-March, Maddox said.
Maddox said gardeners can choose between “determinate” and “indeterminate” varieties of tomatoes when planting. Indeterminate varieties grow tall while determinate varieties are considerably short or bush type tomato plants. He passed out a brochure, “Vegetable Gardening Tips,” issued by the LSU AgCenter that lists 25 recommended determinate varieties and 14 indeterminate varieties. Among the latter were such traditional favorites as Better Boy, Big Beef and Cupid, a grape tomato.
After the plants have been well established, Maddox suggested “sticking to the basics.” He said proper attention should be given to pest control, sufficient watering and proper staking. Maddox said he doesn’t bother to prune or “sucker” his plants. “If you do everything well and the weather cooperates you should expect a yield of about 10 pounds of tomatoes per bush," he said.
He said his favorite sized planting area is a four- by 10-foot raised bed using cinder blocks to enclose the plot. He spaces his plants 18 inches to 24 inches apart.
About watermelons, Maddox said growers should mulch underneath melons when they start to emerge. “If melons are on the bare ground, worms can get into them. Place pine needles, straw, hay or that black agriculture plastic under the melons,’ he suggested. The LSU AgCenter recommends Jubilee, Sangria, Crimson Sweet, Starbrite, Summer Flavor, Royal Star and Royal Sweet for red watermelon varieties. Other varieties are recommended for yellow, seedless and icebox type melons. Maddox said when planting watermelons allow for a considerable amount of room because the plants spread out.
Rachel Collings, manager of the Albany-Springfield Library Branch, said that in the past the library system has offered some horticulture oriented programs but that it had been quite some time since a program such as the one offered on tomato and watermelon cultivation. “Vegetable gardening is still very popular in this area and there is a long tradition of gardening and farming in the Albany and Springfield areas. Today’s program was well received and we hope to offer some similar programs in the future," she said.
Collings added that the Albany-Springfield Branch has established a seed library and she encourages gardeners to visit the library and either bring seed to add to the collection or take some of the seeds now available. The library system inaugurated the seed library concept last year with the first seed exchange center at the Main Branch in Livingston.