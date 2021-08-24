Dr. Mathew Mason has joined Magnolia Obstetrics & Gynecology in Hammond.
Magnolia Obstetrics & Gynecology is a clinic of North Oaks Health System. Its team of physicians, nurse practitioners and certified nurse midwives collaborate in the care of women of all ages and in all stages of life, a news release said. The providers specialize in maternity care, preventive medicine, treatment plans for osteoporosis and menopause, and interventions for conditions including, but not limited to, endometriosis and fibroids.
In keeping with Magnolia’s “real talk” approach to the patient-provider relationship, Mason views his role as that of confidant and resource for the women in his care, the release said. He is a junior fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and highly trained in minimally invasive interventions, including laparoscopy and da Vinci robotic surgery.
“The first mention a woman may make of any symptom she may be experiencing is often to her OB/GYN,” explains Mason. “Whether or not the symptom is obstetrical or gynecological in nature, I see myself as an advocate for each patient’s overall well-being. Drawing upon evidence-based medicine, I’m committed to connecting my patients with all of the resources needed to achieve the best health outcomes and live healthy lives.”
Mason completed his internship and residency as chief resident through Jacobs School of Medicine’s Obstetrics and Gynecology Residency Program at Sisters of Charity Hospital, which is one of the oldest women’s hospitals in Western New York. He earned his medical degree through Ross University School of Medicine in Portsmouth, Dominica.
To schedule an appointment, call (985) 205-8989 or visit www.northoaks.org/realtalk. Magnolia Obstetrics & Gynecology is at 15813 Paul Vega, M.D., Drive in Suite 200 of the North Oaks Clinic Building on the North Oaks Medical Center campus. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.