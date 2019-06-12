At 6:30 p.m. Friday, festivities for Tangipahoa Parish’s 150th anniversary will begin with a proclamation ceremony at the Kentwood Community Center, 302 Avenue F.
Proclamations will honor Kentwood’s founder, Amos Kent; Tangipahoa Parish Training School’s first director, O.W. Dillon; and parade grand marshal, Carlton Faller. Historic photographs featuring imagery from North Tangipahoa Parish will be exhibited. Light refreshments will be served. The free event is open to the public.
On Saturday, a daylong celebration will begin with a parade at 10 a.m. and continues on Main Street with a ribs barbecue cook-off.
Entertainment will be provided by DeLynn Basso, Austin Stafford and Richard Ryan. The celebration will include activities for children, as well as food and craft vendors. Admission is free and open to the public.
Visit Kentwood Rotary Club Facebook page for the application and details.