As high school basketball winds down with its LHSAA boys’ and girls’ championship tournaments this week and next, one of the spring sports starting its season is baseball. For two-sport athletes, one question it might bring to mind is which sport is harder to play.
Is it harder to make a 3-point jump shot or to hit a 90-mile per hour fastball? Or, perhaps the difficulty is in defending the jump shot or throwing the fastball?
For Doyle High senior Andrew Yuratich, the level of difficulty for either sport seemed pretty low last week.
On Wednesday, as the Tigers played their second baseball game of the season, Yuratich started on the mound and was perfect. In a 10-0, five-inning win over Loranger, Yuratich retired all 15 batters he faced. The feat was even more impressive considering he is one of the leaders for Doyle’s basketball team, which is the 4th seed in the LHSAA class 2A playoffs that began on Friday.
That brings us to the second part of Yuratich’s run last week. In Doyle’s 102-76 first round basketball win over DeQuincy, Yuratich outscored everyone with a game-high 27 points. The reality for Doyle is that it has several two-sport athletes who share time with different programs.
Tigers’ second baseman Braden Keen was part of the defensive effort that helped Yuratich shut down Loranger. He also scored 22 points in the basketball win over DeQuincy.
“Being at a small school, we have to share athletes. They know that,” Doyle baseball coach Tim Beatty said. “Me and (boys’ basketball coach Daniel) Kennedy have a great relationship.”
Part of that relationship between the two is putting the interests of the athletes first.
“Number one, we make sure we’re not using and abusing the athletes,” Beatty said. “We make sure they’re ready to go in both sports.
“Andrew knows he’s a two-sport athlete, and he’s been preparing during basketball season.”
With baseball season starting out and basketball season nearing its conclusion, its natural for baseball to make concessions. Aiming for their first quarterfinal playoff berth since 2015, the Tigers basketball team was scheduled to play district 10-2A rival French Settlement in the regional round on Tuesday.
“We try and schedule our games around the basketball playoffs because we share athletes,” Beatty said of his team which was 4-0 after picking up two wins in tournament play over the weekend. “We played on Monday and Wednesday (last week) instead of the traditional Tuesday and Thursday for that reason. We were fortunate to get good pitching and timely hitting both days.”
Yuratich, who signed a baseball scholarship offer from Johnson County (Kansas) Community College last month, did his part to help with the pitching side of that equation.
“I wish everybody could have seen that performance,” Beatty said of Yuratich’s outing against Loranger. “He doesn’t get a ton of strikeouts, and he relies on our defense behind him. Our middle guys, our corner guys, all of our starting guys play solid defense behind him.”
The baseball starters behind Yuratich are mostly seniors, a group of players that helped Doyle post a 29-12 record in 2019. The Tigers reached the state championship game that season before losing to Kinder 11-4. Their quest to duplicate that success was cut short last season because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, but will continue this spring.
First, the baseball program will graciously step to the side while the basketball team chases its own glory.