On Aug. 10, the Leadership Livingston Class of 2023 was announced. The class was presented to more than 150 attendees at the annual State of Livingston Parish address.
Before the luncheon event, the class was introduced to each other through a meet-and-greet event and program orientation.
“We are looking forward to this 11th cohort of the Leadership Livingston program. It is always an exciting time as the new class begins with endless possibilities and promise. As with every class, we are looking forward to the accomplishments of this class and their impact to our communities as ambassadors and agents of action," said April Wehrs, president and CEO of Livingston Parish Chamber and program facilitator.
The 26 members announced include:
David Addison, City of Walker; Kellie Alford, Alford’s Landscaping LLC; Joey Amadeo, First Guaranty Bank; Jeff Ard, Livingston Parish Council; Kenny Bayhi, Town of Killian; Yolande Besse, Baton Rouge General Physicians; Shawn Brady, Single Source Communications; Capt. Paul Brignac III, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office; Tracy Bryson, Town of Springfield; Emily Chustz, North Oaks Health System; Rhonda Colar, Entergy; Terrance Collins, Essential Federal Credit Union; Mallory Forbes, Holmes Building Materials; Lynda Gardiner, Keep Livingston Beautiful.
Also, Zachary Gibbons, Quality Engineering & Surveying LLC; Allison James, Forte & Tablada Inc.; Jeffrey Jones, Empower225; Glenn Lemoine, Livingston Parish Government; Tab Lobell, Lobell’s Waterfront Construction; Traci Miley, Our Lady of the Lake; Seth Mosby, PMI Vivo Properties; Michelle Parrish, Livingston Parish Library; Nathan Sanders, Americans for Prosperity Louisiana; Shelley Simmons, Elevate Real Estate Services; Destiny Voth, Pelican State Credit Union; and Erika Washington, Our Lady of the Lake.
Leadership Livingston, a program of Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce, is a community leadership program designed to engage participants in community dynamics and inspire action to make it better.