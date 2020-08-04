HAMMOND — Hot August Night, an event that showcased the city’s Downtown Development District and attracted approximately 10,000 visitors to the area each year, has been expanded to Hot August Month this year, yet another change brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
Kati Morse, the development district’s assistant director for marketing and communications, said the decision to change the event from its typical format was arrived at after considerable study and discussion.
“This was going to be our 25th annual Hot August Night, and we were so excited when we started planning several months ago. Then came the virus. Hot August Night was so important for Hammond and it was not easy to make the change. However, we did what we had to do for the safety of our merchants and workers downtown and for our potential visitors. What we have done is make this a monthlong celebration of our great downtown area instead of a single night of celebration.”
She said Hot August Month has been divided into four weeks, each with a specific theme. Morse said that safety precautions will be observed at all events in all establishments during Hot August Month.
“We have asked all of the businesses, bars and restaurants to police their own establishments. We encourage mask wearing, social distancing, the use of sanitizers and all measures that can help assure the safety of all involved. Above all we want everyone to be safe,” she said.
Culture and Creativity Week began Monday, Aug. 3, and extends through Sunday, Aug. 9. Featured for the week is the Historic District Walking Tour. Visitors are invited to learn the history of the downtown area through a self-guided Historic Walking Tour. Information on the tour is available through the Downtown Development District office. Also on the week’s event calendar is the Bike Rack Art Competition. Morse said the Louisiana Healthy Communities Coalition assisted in the installation of six new bike racks in the district. Each rack has an area where messages can be posted and artists are invited to prepare creations for that space.
Pop Up Art will feature art words from local artists and will be displayed throughout the Downtown Development District. The Columbia Theatre will have a season premier and giveaways for season tickets. On Saturday, Aug. 8, the Chalk Walk will be held. The Hammond Regional Arts Center will pass out boxes of chalk and chalk artists of all ages are invited to draw whatever they please on downtown sidewalks. The Arts Center will launch its Artistry Classes. The African American Heritage Museum will erect a display in the old Imagine Boutique.
August 8-16 has been dubbed Retail Therapy Week. Businesses in the development district will offer special pricing and sales events during the week. Some retail stores will remain open for extended hours to encourage business. On the Saturday, Aug. 15, retail outlets are encouraged to offer their wares on the sidewalks outside their stores.
Food and Drink Week is Aug. 17-23. Restaurants and bars will offer special menus during the week. Morse said, “This is modeled after the Restaurant Week template done in cities all over the United States. This includes one small menu and one price per person. Patrons can customize their menu and pricing. These businesses are encouraged to provide such things as gift cards, T-shirts, cups and other things as give away prizes.”
Aug. 24-30 is Back to School Week. For many years Hot August Night signaled the unofficial start of the football season at Southeastern Louisiana University and area high schools. A major feature of Hot August Night was a huge pep rally involving SLU’s band, cheerleaders, football players and coaches. Morse said that the pep rally will not be held this year, but it might be possible for some of the players and coaches to be part of the week's final event, Picnic in the Park set for Saturday, Aug. 29.
“This would have been our Hot August Night and instead of the old celebration, we are inviting those who are interested to gather in Cate Square in the heart of the Downtown Development District, to bring their blankets, chairs and picnic baskets with food to the park. We will have a band at the gazebo in the park, and we want everyone to gather in a safe manner and enjoy the evening together. We will encourage social distancing. For this event, we just might have some representatives from the SLU Athletic Department to be part of the presentation,” she said.
Besides the picnic, downtown businesses are encouraged to paint and decorate the windows of their establishments with the sports teams they choose to support. Some businesses will also be offering back-to-school specials.
Chelsea Tallo, executive director of the development district, discussed the event with the Hammond Kiwanis Club in an recent address through Zoom. She said of the change, “This was a difficult decision because Hot August Night has been an important part of our placing emphasis on our city’s downtown district and it was something that many visitors from a wide area had come to enjoy. However, under the current conditions, we had to make the change.”
Morse said that while the event "just won’t be the same," the new event will offer some fun and interesting things for visitors to do during August.
"We have had some positive feedback from our businesses and from citizens," Morse said. "In the past we were asked to expand Hot August Night to other events so in a way this is something of an experiment. ... There is one thing that we can guarantee. … The rain will not affect our celebration this year.”