The Livingston Parish School Board approved at its Jan. 21 meeting a proposal submitted by Superintendent Joe Murphy to pay a $1,000 stipend to all full-time district employees.
Murphy said the district can make the one-time supplemental payments thanks to savings in expenditures and unexpected increases in sales tax revenue over the past six months.
“Much credit goes to our administrators for being good stewards of our dollars and making sure that dedicated federal and state dollars were utilized to cover applicable expenses so as not to impact the district’s general fund,” Murphy said.
“It is certainly our desire to recognize the value of our employees and to compensate them as we are able. We are glad we can offer this stipend to them, especially in light of the challenges they have endured over this past year,” he added.
Murphy said the total cost of the one-time stipend is $4.778 million. He said employees will receive the “13th check” by Feb. 11.
The board received the audit report showing the system’s financial records for the 2019-2020 fiscal year are in compliance with all state auditing guidelines, showing no material weaknesses in its internal controls.
The audit of the system’s basic financial statements was presented to the School Board by independent auditors with Hannis T. Bourgeois.
“We are most pleased that our school system continues to be a good steward of the people’s monies; spending those dollars correctly — investing wisely in our facilities, in our employees and, ultimately, in our students,” said Livingston Parish School Board President David “Bo” Graham.
The financial report included a review of governmental activities, each major fund, the budgetary comparison statement of the general fund, the budgetary comparison statement of the Disaster Special Revenue Fund, the fiduciary fund statement and the aggregate remaining fund information of the school system for the year ending June 30, 2020.