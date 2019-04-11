DENHAM SPRINGS — Students, teachers and families gathered Thursday at Juban Parc Junior High for the unveiling of architectural plans for the new kindergarten-through-8th grade Southside Campus that will replace two schools damaged beyond repair in the flood of August 2016.
Construction will start later this year on the campus that will house Southside Elementary and Southside Junior High Schools. Construction will cost $42-$45 million, said Assistant Livingston Parish Schools Superintendent Joe Murphy. He said the total cost will be borne by FEMA and the federal Housing and Urban Development agency. Completion of the complex is targeted before the start of the 2021-22 school year.
Southside Junior High and Southside Elementary currently occupy temporary facilities adjacent to Juban Parc Junior High and Juban Parc Elementary.
The 27-acre site where the new school complex will be built is on La. 16 just south of Interstate 12. The old Southside Junior High was near the same site and the former Southside Elementary was on La. 16 just past Seale Funeral Home closer to downtown Denham Springs.
The elementary school is designed to accommodate 700 students; the junior high will house 1,000 students.
Murphy said both schools will be combined into one complex and that the fronts of the two schools will be mirror images of each other. Each school will have its own separate entrance and office suites, he said.
Central to both schools will be a large courtyard leading to the school libraries. Murphy said the courtyard will mimic an urban park and will include learning stations. “This school is designed to create a total learning experience. We don’t want to confine learning to the four walls that describe the typical classroom,” he said.
The halls will also be used as learning space. And, to the cheers of teachers, the plans included 125 covered parking spaces for the school teachers and staff. “The teachers will never have to use an umbrella to get from their cars into the school," Murphy said.
He said the parking area, as well as the entire campus, was planned with security in mind. “This school complex will be the best perimeter secured area in our entire school system,” he said.
Murphy said the second story will include unused space that can be utilized in the future as the schools grow.
Design of the schools has been an ongoing project of architects with Alvin Fairburn and Associates, LLC.
School Board member Buddy Mincey termed the unveiling ceremony a “really great day in the history of our school system.” He added, “the loss of Southside Elementary and Southside Junior High were heavy on my heart. I attended those two schools and it hurt to see them destroyed. But today is a new day and we can look forward to the construction of what will be two great schools.”
Mincey noted that the school system sustained approximately $87 million in losses during the flood and he termed the system’s recovery “a remarkable feat, a remarkable story.” Mincey said school board members, school system staff, principals and teachers had spent months assisting in the design of the new schools. He said about a dozen schools were visited in Louisiana and Texas and about 40 more were studied on the internet and from that research came what planners wanted in the new schools.
At the outset of Thursday's unveiling, schools Superintendent Rick Wentzel said, “The flood changed me and I am not the same person I was four years ago. The scenes that we all saw on the day of the flood will be with us forever. At the time, my first thought was that we would never get through this ordeal. However, at the same time, I understood that even though we were going through some terrible times, that the good people of Livingston Parish would get through this.
"I remember having to navigate through flood waters to get to two schools that were not flooded so that they could be opened as shelters for those left homeless by the flood waters. It was hard to see at that time how we could ever make the school system whole again … but miraculously, within a relatively short period of time, we were back to teaching school.”