Peoples Health hosts free community events for the public.
Reservations can be made by phone at (800) 561-4127 or by visiting peopleshealth.com/wellness.
Scheduled events for March include:
Facebook 101, led by Paige Hoffmeister will meet March 4 at the Michael J. Kenney Recreation Center, 601 W. Coleman Ave., Hammond. Registration opens at 9:30 a.m. and the program starts at 10 a.m. Reservations must be made by March 2 and seating is limited to 25.
How to Prevent Falls, led by Nancy Agnelly, will be at Springfield Senior Center, 27265 La. 42, Springfield. Registration opens at 9:30 a.m. and the program starts at 10 a.m. Reservations must be made by March 9 and seating is limited to eight.
Music Therapy, led by Carly Carrone, will be at Hammond Senior Center, 207 E. Church St., Hammond. Registration opens at 9:30 a.m. and the program starts at 10 a.m. Reservations must be made by March 11 and seating is limited to 10.
A.O.A. (Active Older Adults), led by Jo Rose, will meet at Paula G. Manship YMCA, 8100 YMCA Plaza Drive, Baton Rouge. Registration opens at 8:00 a.m. and the program starts at 8:30 a.m. Reservations must be made by March 9 and seating is limited to 10.