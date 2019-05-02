LIVINGSTON — Some residents, builders and local officials are calling for the Livingston Parish Council to slow down efforts to adopt an ordinance limiting the amount of dirt fill allowed under new homes.

"The ordinance is leaving more questions than answers," said Muriel Laws, a candidate for parish council from Walker. "What is the urgency? It's been three years since the 2016 flood. Why can't we just slow it down?"

Laws was addressing the council at a special meeting called at 9 a.m. Thursday. The chambers were filled with engineers, developers, local officials and some residents.

Mack is an opponent of the ordinance proposed by Watson-area Councilman Garry "Frog" Talbert to reduce flood risk by preventing people from bringing dirt into the floodplain.

Council Chairman Shane Mack, of Albany, asked Talbert and engineers in the audience to explain the rules to him line-by-line.

Mack said he believes the ordinance unfairly burdens people trying to build homes that won't flood. And he's skeptical about the use of the proposed ordinance that would primarily affect individual homes.

"Is the root cause the extremely large residential subdivisions we place upon us in Livingston Parish, or is it the private citizens with two or three acres?" Mack asked.

Talbert replied that there is a difference: Subdivisions have been engineered, such that retention ponds accommodate the displaced water.

"When an individual goes out and stacks dirt up on their property, that's unengineered dirt, and we have no idea what impact that has on the floodplain," he said.

Talbert acknowledged that the fill limits laid out in the proposed ordinance are arbitrary. The ordinance would limit home builders to 24 inches of fill on lots smaller than half an acre and to 36 inches on larger lots, unless they can show it will not affect their neighbors in a 100-year storm.

"If we were serious about protecting the floodplain, those numbers would be zero and zero," Talbert said. "What we're trying to do is take a step in the right direction and trying to protect people in the floodplain."

The proposed ordinance also would require all builders to obtain an elevation certificate costing $150 to $250 before they can get a permit, whether or not they are building in the 100-year flood zones.

But homebuilder Shane Marler questioned why the council has not hired engineers to quantify the effect of the different fill amounts on the floodplain.

"Why are we in such a hurry to pass this ordinance?" Marler asked.

Officials in Ascension Parish have been considering a similar ordinance that would limit the piling of dirt to raise homes to 3 feet, forcing builders to use pier-and-beam construction or other raised elevation methods to get homes out of the most severe flood risk in the low-lying parish.

Wesley Kinnebrew, who manages Gravity Drainage District No. 1 in the Denham Springs area, said an ordinance is needed. Over the years, people have continually built higher than each other, such that homeowners who once thought they were on high ground are now underwater.

"You've got to look 10 years from now," he said.

The proposed ordinance is scheduled for a public hearing and vote at the May 9 Parish Council meeting, which starts at 6:30 p.m.