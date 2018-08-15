LIVINGSTON — Livingston Parish high school students continue to outpace most of their peers around the state for enrolling in Advanced Placement courses and for taking the exam and scoring at levels worthy of earning college credit.
Livingston Parish schools rank No. 3 in the state for the number of students scoring 3 or higher on the AP tests, and No. 4 in the state on the number of students who took AP tests. Many colleges and universities grant credit and placement for scores of 3, 4 or 5. However, each college decides what scores it will accept.
According to the Louisiana Department of Education’s latest report, released Aug. 9, more than 1,400 students enrolled in one or more AP courses in Livingston Parish during the 2017-18 school year. They took 2,070 exams in various subjects. Of those tests taken, 783 received a score of 3 or higher, qualifying the students for possible college credit, while 84 received a 5, which is the highest possible score.
“Increasing student participation in advanced, more rigorous course work is better preparing our students for challenging classes and required studies at the post-secondary level. Research clearly shows that AP classes significantly contribute to higher college GPAs for students,” Superintendent Rick Wentzel said.
Denham Springs High School is among the state’s top performers for increasing student participation in AP courses and increasing their overall success rate. The school increased the number of students taking AP exams this year from 215 to 339, and doubled the number of students earning a 3 or higher, jumping from 78 to 172. Those 339 students took a total of 545 tests, with scores of 3 or better earned by 172 students on a total of 248 tests, accounting for nearly half at 46 percent.
Jody Purvis, supervisor of curriculum, said Holden High School, Live Oak High School and Walker High School all reported passage rates (scores of 3, 4 or 5) on more than 40 percent of their exams. Denham Springs Freshman High had the parish’s highest success rate at 49 percent. The district maintained a high overall success rate, with 38 percent of all tests receiving a score of 3 or better while increasing the number of tests administered by 689 from 2017.
The results also show that Livingston Parish ranks No. 2 in the state for increasing college access for black students. The parish has had a 700 percent increase in the number of students earning qualifying scores of 3 or higher on the AP exams.
Purvis said the district is participating in the National Math and Science Initiative, which is investing $2.7 million for teacher training, student study session classroom materials and financial awards for test takers over a three-year period. Five schools are participating in the program — Albany High, Denham Springs High, Live Oak High, Springfield High and Walker High. French Settlement High will start the program this school year.
Those schools participating in the initiative collectively saw a 48 percent increase in the number of AP tests given. Overall, the number of students passing those exams rose by 4 percent. Denham Springs High fueled the increase with 86 percent more students taking AP tests, producing an increase in passing scores, up from 32 percent to 46 percent.
Purvis said the grant has helped to expand the number of AP course offerings at the schools, with much success. For example, after the first year of the AP Seminar class at Live Oak High School, 21 out of 21 testers scored a 3 or higher on the exam. After the first year of offering the Computer Science Principles AP class at Live Oak High and Walker High, 73 percent of the students scored a 3 or higher on the exam. Purvis said the Computer Science Principles AP class has been added this year at Springfield High, French Settlement High and Denham Springs High.
“Increasing AP participation has been a real focus of ours in Livingston Parish,” Purvis said. “All students should have access to high-quality courses, preparing them to compete in a global society. It is important to understand that even if a student scores a 2, he or she is better prepared for college or career success from being exposed to rigorous coursework. We look forward to continuing to build the AP culture in the Livingston Parish public school system.”