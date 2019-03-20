WALKER — Walker High School administrators, teachers, students and local business leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony March 7 to celebrate four businesses opening locations on the new expanded campus at 9677 Florida Blvd., Walker.
The four businesses are Papa John’s, Neighbors Federal Credit Union, Nike Apparel and Walk-On’s Conference Center. All four businesses will be jointly operated and managed by students and business professionals, and all four businesses are open to on- and off-campus customers, according to a news release.
“These partnerships offer our students real-life learning opportunities and valuable experience they can parlay into an immediate career or use to further their knowledge and skill-level for additional training in one of these career pathways,” said Walker High School Principal Jason St. Pierre.
“We truly believe in our school motto, that our campus is ‘where opportunities today mean success of tomorrow,’ ” said St. Pierre. “Our students can immerse themselves in classes and curriculum that they believe will benefit them personally. There is something at Walker High that interests every student, and we’re grateful to our local business partners who are helping to make that a reality.”
Papa John’s serves pizza, cheese sticks and desserts. The on-campus restaurant will be open Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Students will have the opportunity to work and earn credits for the school’s Pro-Start culinary program.
“The students are very important to the success of the restaurant. They are the driving force of the great customer service that we offer, as well as the overall experience,” said Walker High School Pro-Start instructor Katelyn Easlick.
Nike Apparel offers book bags, pullovers, jackets, polos, hats and T-shirts. Many of the apparel and products are decorated specifically for Walker fans in the school’s traditional green and gold colors with a wildcat emblem.
Students are involved in all aspects of the store’s operations, including accounting, marketing, stocking and designing the apparel. The hours of operation for the store are 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. The store is also open for special events, such as athletic events, open house events and student orientations.
“Our students conduct market research to identify what will sell well in the store, and they set price points for merchandise,” business teacher Brooke Rhymes said. “When selected merchandise arrives, the students are responsible for tagging each piece and taking inventory, as well as promoting the products on social media and through our website.”
Neighbors Federal Credit Union is managed by Neighbors employees and staffed by students who have an opportunity to earn elective credits. The branch features all the same loan and banking services of a regular branch, including opening checking and savings accounts, IRAs, share certificates and credit card accounts; instant issue of debit cards; loan processing and payment for auto, personal and student loans; account resolution services; debt management; financial planning; and shared branch services.
The credit union’s hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday to Friday and noon to 5 p.m., with ATM services available 24/7.
The Walk-On’s Conference Center will be located on the north side of the campus in the school’s old library. It will available to the community to rent for events, including parties, banquets and family gatherings. The center has tables and seating for approximately 110 people, along with video and audio equipment. Availability and pricing vary depending on the event.
“Our students will manage the facility, serve as hosts for event and get work hours towards their certification in the Pro-Start culinary program,” Walker High School instructional coach Kelly Becnel said. “This is a great opportunity for our students to learn, advance their degrees, earn money and provide a needed service to community.”
St. Pierre said the school already enjoyed an on-campus partnership with Neighbors Federal Credit Union and Nike Apparel, but the locations for both businesses are new.
“We’ve totally upgraded our campus to allow for these businesses and to place them in the most convenient and accessible locations for our students and off-campus customers,” he said. “We’re excited about the growth of these existing programs, the addition of our new partners for this year — Papa John’s and Walk On’s — and we’re hard at work on the next great partners for our students."