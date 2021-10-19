Brianna Franklin and T.J. Wisham will reign as queen and king of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s 2021 homecoming.
Franklin, Wisham and the eight other members of the homecoming court will be presented during halftime of the homecoming game. The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns will face the Texas State Bobcats at 4 p.m. Oct. 30 at Cajun Field.
Any registered student organization or athletic team could submit nominations for the court. A panel of faculty and staff members, student-athletes and student leaders interviewed applicants and assigned scores to each.
The 10 nominees with the highest scores became members of the court. The highest-scoring female and male applicants were Franklin and Wisham.
Members of the 2021 homecoming court at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette are Cheramie Wagoner, Katherine Bryant, Ayree Jaylynn Johnson, Sydney Babin, Trevian Ambroise, Joseph Irish Caldwell, Reed Broussard and Anjolaoluwa Oni.
Area members of the court include:
Sydney Babin is a senior from Watson, majoring in marketing. She was nominated by Kappa Delta Sorority.
During her time at UL, Babin has been house chair for Kappa Delta. She was a member of the Student Government Association. Babin represented the B.I. Moody III College of Business Administration on the Student Government Association as senator and president. She was a member of the Student Orientation Staff.
Babin is the daughter of Darren Babin and Tara Shows.
Cheramie Wagoner is a graduate student from Prairieville, pursuing a master’s degree in communication. She was nominated by Delta Tau Delta Fraternity.
Wagoner is a graduate assistant in UL's Office of Communications and Marketing. She was an intern in the Office of Student Engagement and Leadership. As a mentor and lead staff member for SOUL Camp, Wagoner’s duties included co-chairing staff development and recruitment. She was a member of the Student Government Association.
Her parents are Monette Wagoner and Barry Wagoner.