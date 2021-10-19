Members of the 2021 Homecoming Court at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette are, from left, Cheramie Wagoner, Katherine Bryant, Ayree Jaylynn Johnson, Sydney Babin, Brianna Franklin, TJ Wisham, Trevian Ambroise, Joseph Irish Caldwell, Reed Broussard, and Anjolaoluwa Oni. The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns will face the Texas State Bobcats at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, at Cajun Field. Photo credit: University of Louisiana at Lafayette