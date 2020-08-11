GPS Hospitality, a franchisee with nearly 400 Burger King restaurants, announced it will award Burger King McLamore Foundation scholarships to 247 students in 13 states, a news release said.
Scholarships are awarded to graduating high school seniors based on grade-point average and the impact the students have on their schools and communities through volunteerism and work experience.
Burger King employees and their family members pursuing a traditional postsecondary education or enrichment programs are eligible to apply. This year’s 247 winners include 39 employees and 208 seniors in GPS Hospitality’s communities. The foundation scholarships are funded completely through guest donations at local restaurants, the release said.
The Burger King Scholars selected for the 2020 program from the metro Baton Rouge area include:
Cole Birdsong, Central Private School
Elise Jackson, St. John High School
Ella Otken, Denham Springs High School
Brookelyn Rainey, Southeastern Louisiana University
Maelynn Theriot, New Iberia Senior High School
Nicholas Tillotson, East Ascension High School
For information on the program, including instructions for 2021 scholarship applications, visit bk-scholars.com.