Early voting underway
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin reminds voters that early voting continues from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Saturday, April 17. People who want to vote early may do so in person at the parish Registrar of Voters Office or at other designated locations.
Livingston and Tangipahoa are among the 13 parishes that will have proposition elections only. In Livingston Parish, voters in School District 1 are asked to consider a $13 million bond authority for 20 years, with rate not to exceed 8 %. Tangipahoa Parish residents will vote on a half-cent sales and use tax for Education Facilities Improvement District for 1 years and in Hammond, a proposition is on the ballot for the Downtown Development District's 14.16-mil renewal for 10 years.
Voters are encouraged to utilize Louisiana’s free phone app GeauxVote Mobile to locate parish early voting locations, Election day voting sites, or view their sample ballot. Use GeauxBot, the virtual voter assistant available at voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections and Voting on sos.la.gov, to access pertinent election information such as registration deadlines, election dates, polling locations, and hours.
Four Seasons Farmers Market open Saturday
Are you looking for straight-off-the farm fruits and vegetables? Locally grown honey, fresh baked bread and bakery goods, jams, jellies, kettle corn and more? The Four Seasons Farmers Market will be at the city of Denham Springs parking lot, 116 N. Range Ave. from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
Campaign urges seat belt use in pickups
The Denham Springs Police Department received a grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission to help officers participate in the "Buckle Up Your Truck" campaign.
Seat belts are the single most effective safety feature and have helped save thousands of lives. However, 1 in 5 Americans fail to regularly wear a seat belt when driving or riding in a motor vehicle. More than 100 Louisiana law enforcement agencies are participating in the "Buckle Up Your Truck" campaign from April 17-28 to reduce seat-belt fatalities on Louisiana's roads.
Gallery to feature photography in May and June
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish will host a Photography Exhibit on May 1 through June 26. Photographers will include juried photography members of the ACLP and the Parish Photography League. The opening reception is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 15 at the gallery, 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs. Photographers will be present and light refreshments will be served. This event is free and open to the public. We ask that masks be worn inside the gallery. For information, visit www.artslivingston.org or contact (225) 664-1168 or info@artslivingston.org.
Help clean up the town
The town of Livingston is holding Team Up 2 Clean Up on May 1. Check-in begins at 8 a.m. at Town Hall. Cleanup is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Attendees will receive T-shirts. Food and door prizes will follow at Circle Drive Park. For information, contact info@townoflivingston.com.
Temporary deadline changes
Because of adjustments being made to The Advocate's presses, deadlines for submitting items to Livingston-Tangipahoa Advocate are being changed. Please submit photos and text by 5 p.m. Thursdays.