Creative Minds Writers Group is having its 10th annual Berries, Bridges and Books Writers Conference from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 29 at the Ponchatoula Community Center, 300 N. Fifth St., Ponchatoula.
In keeping with this year’s theme of Write-Edit-Publish, a news release said, the speakers include: true crime writer Susan Mustafa; the Bone Lady, Mary Manhein, who originated the FACES forensic lab at LSU; Larry Gray, a playwright who also acts and directs; author RJ Lee, from Oxford, Mississippi, who will explain working with a large publishing house; Melissa Carrigee, of Brother Mockingbird Publishers, and her associates Andrea Vilemont Moreau and J.T. Alexandry, who will discuss working with small independent publishing houses; Laura Ewald, former librarian turned author and freelance writer, who will share how writers can put truth in their fiction; and author Kathy Mayeux, leader of the Writing Rendezvous group at the East Baton Rouge Fairwood Library, who will get serious with her version of Tough Love Editing.
The conference has a vendor section where authors can sell their books. The Creative Minds Writers Group does not take a percentage of sales. Preregistration is $40, which includes breakfast and lunch provided by Cayenne Catering, of Ponchatoula. The cost of the day of the conference is $45. Vendors cost is $55, which includes a table for sales, conference, breakfast and lunch. Vendors may bring a guest for an additional $15 lunch fee.
There is a page turner contest with three places in Adult Fiction, Young Adult Fiction, Children’s Fiction and Poetry. The contest is free. There is no charge to enter. Submission information can be found at creativemindswritersgroup.com. For more information, call (985) 796-9359.