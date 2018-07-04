Rubber hits the pavement in abundance during Pelican State Credit Union’s 15th annual Free Kids Bike Race on July 21.
The race will be held in the parking lot at Abundant Life Church, 206 Edgewood Drive, Denham Springs. Sign-in starts at 9 a.m., and the bike races get underway at 10 a.m. Helmets and bikes are required for all race participants.
Age groups are 5 and younger, 6 to 9 and 10 to 12. One race will be held per group. Every racer will receive a medal of completion, a goody bag and a chance to win one of three parties for 10 at Area 51.
The event also includes healthy refreshments, music, games, fire truck tours, a bounce house and face painting for children and door prizes for parents. Activities are free and open to the public.
To register a child, visit surveymonkey.com/r/PelicanDSBikeRace2018. For more information, call Denham Springs Branch Manager Amy Kennedy at (225) 408-6228 or visit bit.ly/2tMqdYP.