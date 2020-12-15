grad 2.jpg

On Dec. 4, the Baton Rouge Fire Department held a private graduation ceremony for its 38th Academy. The ceremony took place at Zoar Baptist Church, 11848 Hooper Road, Baton Rouge.

 Provided photo

Baton Rouge Fire Chief Ed Smith was the keynote speaker and East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome addressed the graduates.

Seven recruits from Baton Rouge, three from Zachary and one from Denham Springs have completed six months of rigorous training at the fire academy. Upon graduation, each obtained national certifications in Hazardous Materials Awareness, Hazardous Materials Operations, Fire Fighter 1, Fire Fighter II and Fire Equipment Driver/Operator. They have also completed classes for emergency medical technician.

The recruits are: 

Denham Springs Fire Department

Christian Laborde

Zachary Fire Department

Wesley Brown

Kyle Knight

Hunter Lockhart

Baton Rouge Fire Department

Christopher Howard

Jeffrey Lero

Anthony Longo

William Mallet

Layton Peck

Kyle Scott

Travis Speice

