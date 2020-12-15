On Dec. 4, the Baton Rouge Fire Department held a private graduation ceremony for its 38th Academy. The ceremony took place at Zoar Baptist Church, 11848 Hooper Road, Baton Rouge.
Baton Rouge Fire Chief Ed Smith was the keynote speaker and East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome addressed the graduates.
Seven recruits from Baton Rouge, three from Zachary and one from Denham Springs have completed six months of rigorous training at the fire academy. Upon graduation, each obtained national certifications in Hazardous Materials Awareness, Hazardous Materials Operations, Fire Fighter 1, Fire Fighter II and Fire Equipment Driver/Operator. They have also completed classes for emergency medical technician.
The recruits are:
Denham Springs Fire Department
Christian Laborde
Zachary Fire Department
Wesley Brown
Kyle Knight
Hunter Lockhart
Baton Rouge Fire Department
Christopher Howard
Jeffrey Lero
Anthony Longo
William Mallet
Layton Peck
Kyle Scott
Travis Speice