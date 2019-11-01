A former Livingston Parish sheriff's deputy facing child pornography and other charges admitted to state investigators that he threw his cell phone off a bridge before being arrested last week during a fishing trip to Sabine Parish, according to a police document released Friday.

Sabine Parish officials said Dennis Perkins threw the phone away Oct. 22, shortly before his arrest.

Perkins, 44, was a longtime Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office deputy who had led the agency's SWAT team. He is named in 60 counts of producing child pornography, two counts of first degree rape and additional counts of obscenity and video voyeurism.

An arresting document filed with the 11th Judicial District Court in Sabine Parish does not give any details to the allegations within the largely sealed case against Perkins, but it does provide some details about the circumstances of his arrest.

+9 In child porn case, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard calls accused deputy 'monstrous' Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard referred to Dennis Perkins as “monstrous” in a brief press conference Wednesday morning less than an hour …

Special agents with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation contacted Perkins about the child pornography investigation that day and Perkins agreed over the phone to meet with them, the documents state.

He then admitted during an in-person interview that that he had tossed his cellphone off a bridge while he was en route to speak with the special agents. The District Attorney's office documents refer to Perkins' cellphone as a "key piece of evidence."

The documents do not make clear whether they were able to recover the cell phone or any material that may have been backed up elsewhere. In addition to the sex-related charges, Perkins faces one count of obstruction of justice within the 11th JDC.

Now more than a week since authorities arrested Perkins and his wife, former Livingston Parish schools teacher Cynthia Thompson Perkins, authorities still have not released any details about the nature of the allegations against the Denham Springs couple.

The Attorney General's Office – the lead prosecuting agency in the case — has reiterated the need to be sensitive in its release of details due to the investigation involving child victims.

Both Dennis and Cynthia Perkins have been subject to Gwen's Law hearings this week, which is a type of hearing designed to assess bond based on the safety risk of the victims when they are household or family members of the suspect. Both defendants waived their right to the hearing in court this week and remain in custody without bond.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard terminated Dennis Perkins on Oct. 23 after learning about the investigation, and Cynthia Perkins resigned from teaching English Language Arts at Westside Junior High School in Walker the same day after she was arrested in Livingston Parish.

Ex-Livingston deputy Dennis Perkins 'groomed' girl, counselor said in newly released report Louisiana State Police has determined former Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office deputy Dennis Perkins did not commit a crime when he was accus…