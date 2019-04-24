Olivia Obot, of Hammond, and Emilie Robillard, of Watson, were among 12 exceptional seniors named to the Tiger Twelve Class of 2019 and were honored at an April 6 reception in the rotunda of the Business Education Complex, the LSU Office of the Dean of Students announced.
The Tiger Twelve, an award presented since 2003, exemplify the seven tenets of LSU’s Commitment to Community, which explains LSU’s basic principles as an academic community, according to a news release. Tiger Twelve recipients must be current, full-time students who have maintained at least a 2.5 GPA in college.
Obot, a biological sciences major, has been an active member of Alpha Epsilon Delta Honors Society from her freshman through senior years. She was elected philanthropy chairwoman for her junior and senior years, and she oversees the group’s mentoring partnership with the Youth Oasis shelter for runaway and abandoned children in the Baton Rouge area.
Obot worked as a resident assistant for three years to help on-campus students feel comfortable and secure in residence halls. She coordinated with the Center for Academic Success and Mental Health Services to ensure all her residents get the tools they needed to flourish in college.
As a senior, Obot was selected for a medical internship in Costa Rica, where she worked with a physical therapist and received hands-on patient care experience. She plans on attending medical school after graduation and hopes to provide health care to the homeless and those in low-income communities.
Robillard, an early childhood education major, has been a member of the STRIPES orientation team for four years, welcoming incoming students to campus. She was a member of the Homecoming Student Committee Executive Board and helped plan events for the student body during Homecoming Week.
She served as the homecoming court chairwoman and was responsible for interviewing candidates and planning all homecoming court-related activities. She was also a member of the LSU Ambassadors Membership Committee and helped select the ambassadors who would represent LSU to the community and potential students. She was part of the University Student leadership Cabinet and attended monthly meetings to address and solve problems affecting students. Robillard volunteered at the Down Syndrome Awareness Buddy Walk for three years and at Geaux Big Baton Rouge for four years.
When she graduates, Robillard hopes to become an early childhood educator and treat each of her students with “dignity and respect for individual differences.”