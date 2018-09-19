DENHAM SPRINGS — Students Against Destructive Decisions, a peer-to-peer education and prevention organization, will host its first SADD Talk, Rock the Belt, at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Denham Springs-Walker Library in the East Meeting Room. In this forum middle school students from across the region will provide powerful insight concerning seat belts.
All in the community are welcome to attend Louisiana SADD’s Rock the Belt discussion, and refreshments will be served.
The presenters will discuss trends they have noticed among their peers and lifesaving facts, and they will also advocate for young people to buckle up in every vehicle, in every seat, every time.
The students speaking at the event are part of a pilot program created by SADD National to expand SADD’s teen safe driving message to a younger audience. The SADD Talk is being facilitated by SADD National College Advisory Council member Laurie McCreary, who is devoting her time to establishing effective prevention programming for middle school aged students.