NEW ORLEANS — The Life & Legacy Tour featuring the art and life of George Rodrigue returns this fall with stops at schools across California, Florida, Louisiana and Texas.
Led by award-winning speaker Wendy Rodrigue, widow of the Louisiana-born “Blue Dog” artist, the public storytelling tour has reached more than 35,000 students and teachers in more than 70 schools throughout the United States.
Area stops include Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce, Livingston, on Sept. 20, and Courtney Christian School, Hammond, on Sept. 23.
The Life & Legacy Tour began in 2017 with a tour of 18 schools across Louisiana within the Louisiana A+ network. In 2019, Wendy Rodrigue founded the nonprofit Life & Legacy Inc. It's projects include museum exhibitions, education initiatives, written and online publications, as well as the continued expansion of the Life & Legacy Tour.
“Spanning two decades, George and I conducted painting demonstrations at schools and other venues worldwide,” Wendy said. "Initially approached as children’s programming during art festivals, we soon developed educational, museum-quality presentations for all ages, during which George painted, while I told stories from his life. As he introduced me, George often laughed, ‘I can’t paint and talk at the same time.’ With Life & Legacy I expand on this original vision, inspiring the artist within each of us by sharing George’s history and philosophy, while accompanied by unique Rodrigue artworks from our private collection.”
For information on the George Rodrigue Life & Legacy Tour, visit www.wendyrodrigue.com or follow the tour on Facebook and Instagram.