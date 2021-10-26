In addition to book clubs and crafts, the library has several events of interest in November.
Library for All: Interactive Program for Adults with Disabilities is for anyone 18 and older. The public is invited to join people from the Livingston Activity Center and their caregivers for a chance to color and watch a movie.
It will be at 9:30 a.m., Nov. 2, the Main Branch in Livingston; and Nov. 16 at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch.
Learn about purple martins at 10 a.m. Nov. 6 at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch. Adults can hear Krista Adams, of the Purple Martin Conservation Initiative, provide information regarding migration, nesting, housing and other interesting facts regarding this beloved songbird.
An interesting craft project, in time to start making Christmas gifts, is the Swiss army keyring for adults 18 and over. These keyrings — no blades, simply made in the style of the iconic knives — are cut on the library’s CNC Cutting and Engraving Machine, which makes precision-cut pieces of wood and tin. Attendees will add a few supplies for a project that keeps keys organized and in one place
Sessions will be at 10:30 a.m., Nov. 20, at the Albany-Springfield Branch; 6 p.m., Nov. 16, Denham Springs-Walker Branch; 6 p.m., Nov. 2, Watson Branch; at 1 p.m., Nov. 12, as virtual programming.
For all programming, reserve a spot by calling the specific branch or visiting www.mylpl.info.
Story times
Every week, Livingston Parish Library branches offer story times for babies through age 5. Story times help develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun. Participants read books, present puppet shows, sing songs, play games and make crafts.
Storytime for babies to age 5 is every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at the Main Branch in Livingston, Albany-Springfield Branch, South Branch and Watson Branch
Baby and toddler story time for babies to age 2 is every Monday and Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch.
In-person events
Main Branch in Livingston (225) 686-4160
Nov. 4 at 5 p.m.: Giant Games (all ages)
Nov. 5 at 10 a.m.: Folded Book Art: Thanksgiving Turkey Centerpiece (ages 18+). Make a holiday gobbler using pages of a book.
Nov. 11 at 5 p.m. Fun with Paint! (ages 3-7)
Nov.12 at 10:30 a.m. Wiggle Worms: Music & Movement (ages 0-5)
Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. Book Club (ages 18+) The Main Branch Adult Book Club reads both fiction and nonfiction that is interesting in our modern world.
Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130
Nov. 4 at 5:30 p.m. Makerspace: Light Up Cards (ages 8-11) Conductors, insulators and switches help to illuminate holiday cards. Join library staffers to construct a parallel or series circuits from household items.
Nov. 9 at 5:30 p.m.: Hot Glue Canvas Art (ages 18+) Turn a simple canvas into a piece of 3D wall art. The library will supply a variety of fall templates.
Nov. 18 at 5:30 p.m.: Sharpie Shoes (ages 12-18) Bring your own pair of canvas shoes and your creativity and the library will provide the rest.
Nov. 18 at 5:30 p.m. Fun with Paint! (ages 3-7)
Nov. 29 at 10 a.m.: Book Club (ages 18+) The Albany-Springfield Adult Book Club reads fiction, nonfiction and biographies. Their mission is to read selections that help club members grow.
Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4130
Nov. 1 at 9:45 a.m.: Book Babies (ages 0-2)
Nov. 2 at 3 p.m.: Hot Glue Canvas Art (ages 18+) Turn a simple canvas into a piece of 3D wall art. The library will supply a variety of fall templates.
Nov. 3 at 5 p.m.: Teen Hangout (ages 12-18) Bring your friends or come to make new ones. Video games, board games, activities, crafts, snacks and more.
Nov. 4 at 6 p.m.: Write Your Own Adventure (ages 8-11) Learn more about creative writing and create a collaborative Choose Your Own Adventure-style story.
Nov. 8 at 9:45 a.m.: Book Babies (ages 0-2)
Nov. 8 at 5:30 p.m.: Board Game Night (ages 12+): Try out the library collection, which has traditional, casual, and strategy games. Space is available for tabletop role-playing.
Nov. 10 at 2 p.m.: Seaux Easy (ages 18+) Bring your sewing machine for a sit-and-sew at the library. Every month will feature a different project — easy enough to finish in two hours. Visit the website for the project and supply list.
Nov. 15 at 9:45 a.m.: Book Babies (ages 0-2)
Nov. 17 at 2 p.m.: Hooks & Loops Crochet Club (ages 18+) New Hooks & Loops Crochet Club at Denham Springs-Walker Branch. All experience levels are welcome, from beginner to expert. Beginners will learn to make a potholder. All other levels can work on their own or join in on a group project. Hooks and yarn will be provided, but feel free to bring your own.
Nov. 17 at 5 p.m.: Teen Advisory Board (ages 12-18) Teen Advisory Board volunteers suggest programs, volunteer at the branch and help choose books for the young adult sections. Apply at the library.
Nov. 18 at 11 a.m.: Book Club (ages 18+) Check out the variety of books for this Fall; everything from dogs to Dickens.
Nov. 18 at 6 p.m.: STEM Superstars. (ages 8-11)
Nov. 19 at 10:30 a.m.: Wiggle Worms: Music & Movement (ages 0-5)
Nov. 22 at 9:45 a.m.: Book Babies (ages 0-2)
Nov. 22 at 5:30 p.m.: Board Game Night (ages 12+) Try out the library collection, with traditional, casual and strategy games. We also have space available for tabletop role-playing as well.
Nov. 29 at 9:45 a.m.: Book Babies (ages 0-2)
South Branch at (225) 686-4170
Nov. 2 at 10:30 a.m.: Joyful Reads (ages 18+) Group reads uplifting tales of hope and faith and discusses them over coffee.
Nov. 11 at 5:30 p.m.: Folded Book Art: Thanksgiving Turkey Centerpiece (ages 18+) Join us to make a holiday gobbler using pages of a book.
Nov. 16 at 5:30 p.m.: Teen Advisory Board (ages 12-18) Teen Advisory Board volunteers suggest programs, volunteer at the branch, and help choose books for the young adult sections. Apply at the library.
Nov. 16 at 5:30 p.m.: Fun with Paint! (ages 3-7)
Nov. 30 at 5:30 p.m.: Family Fun Fest: Sharpie Shoes (ages 12-18) Bring your own pair of canvas shoes and your creativity and the library will provide the rest.
Watson Branch (225) 686-4180
Nov. 4 at 5:30 p.m.: Teen Advisory Board (ages 12-18) Teen Advisory Board volunteers suggest programs, volunteer at the branch and help choose books for the young adult sections. Apply at the library.
Nov. 5 at 10:30 a.m.: Book Babies (ages 0-2)
Nov. 9 at 10 a.m.: Sunny-Side Up Inspirational Book Club (ages 18+): Reads uplifting fiction and sometimes nonfiction that generates discussion among its diverse members.
Nov. 9 at 6 p.m.: Spine Tinglers Book Club (ages 18+) Reads thrilling fiction with a good mystery and some suspense.
Nov. 11 at 5:30 p.m.: Giant board Games (all ages)
Nov. 16 at 5:30 p.m.: Folded Book Art: Thanksgiving Turkey Centerpiece (ages 18+) Join us to make a holiday gobbler using pages of a book.
Nov. 18 at 5:30 p.m.: Teen Hangout (ages 12-18) Bring your friends or come to make new Video games, board games, activities, crafts, snacks and more.
Nov. 19 at 10:30 a.m.: Wiggle Worms: Music & Movement (ages 0-5)
Virtual Programming
This virtual program will take place on all library social media channels on the scheduled date and time. Visit www.mylpl.info/virtual for details.
Nov. 25 at 10 a.m.: Spotlight Storytime: Needlework with Kids (ages 3-8) focuses on Livingston Parish Library Art Kits. Check out knitting kits and crochet kits and follow along in a story time.