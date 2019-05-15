WALKER — Livingston Parish Public Schools recognized the district’s top Student of the Year winners in grades 5, 8 and 12, as well as those students from each of the parish’s schools, at a special awards ceremony May 7 at Revival Temple Church in Walker.
The parish’s top three 2019 Student of the Year winners include Cade Canepa, a senior at Live Oak High School; John Bergeron, an eighth grader at North Corbin Junior High; and Collin Sprouse, a fifth grader at South Walker Elementary. All three winners competed in the state’s regional competition, with Sprouse advancing to be a state finalist in the elementary division.
Also recognized at the ceremony was Walker High School Senior Shelbi Carroll, who was awarded the Louisiana Region 2 Superintendent Association’s Scholarship Award, which includes a $250 cash scholarship.