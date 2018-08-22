HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University student Amanda Triay, of the Southeastern Channel, earned a second-place international film award for her short documentary on Hammond resident Benny Latino’s recovery of his speech after suffering a stroke.
Triay, of Denham Springs, won a 2018 Silver Remi Award for her 10-minute documentary, “To Speak Again,” at the 51st annual WorldFest International Film and Video Festival in Houston. She won the award in the “College Student” division of the “Film and Video” competition.
“The Remi is one of the most prestigious awards for young filmmakers — it’s where all of the greats got their start,” Triay said.
As the longest-running film festival in North America, WorldFest has given the first awards to filmmakers such as Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, Ridley Scott, Oliver Stone, the Coen Brothers and others, a news release said.
Triay graduated from Southeastern in December 2017 and was hired as a marketing producer at WAFB-TV in Baton Rouge, where she writes, produces, directs, shoots and edits commercials and promotional spots for the creative services department.
“Without the Southeastern Channel, I would have never found a job doing what I love,” Triay said. “I’m blessed to work at WAFB in Baton Rouge, and it’s thanks to the Southeastern Channel that I even got this chance.”
Southeastern Channel General Manager Rick Settoon said “To Speak Again” chronicles the desperate journey of Latino, a popular Hammond resident and longtime owner of Kelly’s Bar, now named Benny’s Place. Latino suffered a stroke in 2012 and fell into a coma for almost three days. He lost the ability to speak and understand what others were saying, a condition commonly known as aphasia.
At the suggestion of a North Oaks Hospital staff member, Latino’s family approached Southeastern’s Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders for rehabilitation services. Roxanne Stoehr, head of the department’s Speech, Language and Hearing Clinic, immediately brought Latino to her aphasia group.
For the next five years, Stoehr and her clinicians worked regularly with Latino, providing support, education and therapy to enable him to regain his speech and language skills.
“It’s a beautiful story that strikes close to home for many people,” Triay said. “I was honored to be able to produce such a story of overcoming tragedy. It’s a story about never giving up, which speaks to everyone.”
The 2018 Silver Remi is just the latest in a string of national and regional awards for Triay’s “To Speak Again.” It recently won first place for “Documentary” at the Louisiana-Mississippi Associated Press College Broadcasters Awards in New Orleans.
Earlier this spring the documentary was chosen by the Society of Professional Journalists over all collegiate entries from Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas and Tennessee for a first-place Mark of Excellence Award for “Television In-Depth Reporting” at the SPJ’s Region 12 Convention in Little Rock, Ark.
