LSU AgCenter is offering the Dining with Diabetes program, a four-week program to help adults at-risk for Type 2 diabetes, adults who are prediabetic or who have diabetes. It also helps their families and caregivers learn how to manage the condition through menu planning, counting carbohydrates, portion control and label reading.
Participants have the opportunity to sample healthful foods using the concepts taught in class.
Classes will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at LSU AgCenter-Tangipahoa, 305 E. Oak St., Amite, on Thursdays. Classes start Nov. 7 and continue Nov. 14, Nov. 21 and Dec. 5.
The program costs $25, and participants are required to register online at store.lsuagcenter.com/p-379-dining-with-diabetes-tangipahoa-november-2019.aspx by Oct. 31 to attend class. If you need special accommodations to participate, contact Keisha Fletcher at (985) 748-9381 or KFletcher@agcenter.lsu.edu by Oct. 31.