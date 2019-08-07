Ponchatoula chocolatier Jeff Dickey, of Zocalisa Fine Chocolates, won gold at the International Chocolate Salon Top Caramel Awards Competition.
Zocalisa’s pecan caramel bonbon was awarded gold for Best Ingredient Combination, gold for Best Taste, bronze for Top Caramel and honorable mention for Best Caramel Exterior Design.
While 10 entrants received honors in Best Ingredient Combination, Zocalisa was the only gold given out. Fifteen slots were awarded for Best Taste, and Zocalisa was one of two awarded gold, according to the competition website, internationalchocolatesalon.com
This is the first year Zocalisa Fine Chocolates has competed in any competitions held by the International Chocolate Salon, a news release said.
Zocalisa Fine Chocolates is run by husband and wife team Jeff and Alissa Dickey, long time Louisiana residents and LSU alumni. Jeff Dickey is also a graduate of Ecole Chocolat, becoming a certified chocolatier in 2014.
The pecan caramel bonbons were one of the first bonbons created when Zocalisa Fine Chocolates opened its doors five years ago and have been a local favorite since. The molasses caramel filling is handmade and the pecans are locally sourced, the release said. The bonbon’s milk chocolate shell is hand decorated. This bonbon is included in the company’s Louisiana, Nut and Caramel collection at zocalisa.com.