Teens started the holiday season off by celebrating Charles Dickens’ "A Christmas Carol" at the Livingston Parish Library during the Albany-Springfield Branch’s Teen Reads event Nov. 29.
Teen Reads is a monthly program held at the Albany-Springfield Branch that allows teens to learn about and celebrate literary classics and fandoms. Past events have featured the works of Jane Austen, Agatha Christie and a journey into galaxy far, far away with Star Wars. Each event consists of trivia, refreshments and themed do-it-yourself crafts.
Teen Reads events are held on the fourth Thursday of every month at the Albany-Springfield Branch. Upcoming features include "Lord of the Rings" by J.R.R. Tolkien on Jan. 24 and "Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland" by Lewis Carroll on Feb. 28.
To learn about Teen Reads, visit the library website at mylpl.info or call the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130.