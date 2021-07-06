While Uniform for Kids is preparing for its annual Tangipahoa Parish public school uniform registration this week, it received a $5,000 boost from local business Medline.
“Medline’s generosity is deeply appreciated,” said Uniforms for Kids chair Beth Daschbach. “This is one of the largest corporate donations we have received, and it will help provide 180 public school students with two sets of new school uniforms for the 2021-2022 school year.”
Uniforms for Kids is part of the St. Vincent DePaul Society. Each year, it provides two sets of uniforms for Tangipahoa Parish public school students in pre-K through sixth grade. The school system provides an online registration form to families in need, and Uniforms for Kids fulfills the application and distributes uniforms to the local public schools for pickup.
“It’s important to support Tangipahoa Parish students,” said Nick Latino, Medline’s director of operations in Hammond. “This goes further than uniforms though. They provide dignity and self-esteem to these students. Uniform for Kids plays an important role in our community.”
State Rep. Nicholas Muscarello Jr. was on hand for the donation presentation. “I have always been impressed with the work and mission of Uniforms for Kids. I shared their story with Medline, and Medline stepped up to the plate and delivered a very generous donation.”