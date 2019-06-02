Authorities have identified the body recovered from the Tickfaw River as Freddie Richardson, 51, of Baton Rouge.
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced Sunday morning that Richardson's body was found and recovered from the river around 6 p.m. Saturday. Boaters had reported someone thrown overboard earlier that day, sparking a search that involved the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, and LDWF.
LDWF said in its release that Richardson was a passenger in a 19-foot fiberglass boat when it went over a wake, causing the boat to violently turn to the right. Richardson was thrown off and wasn't wearing a flotation device.
LDWF is investigating the fatal accident, and the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner's Office is working to determine an official cause of death.