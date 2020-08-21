A couple dozen students and a handful of teachers have tested positive for the coronavirus in Livingston Parish Schools, according to a video of Superintendent Joe Murphy released Friday afternoon.

As of Thursday, Murphy said 0.1% of students had tested positive, and another 0.8% of students had been in close contact with someone who had tested positive, requiring them to quarantine.

With 26,150 students in the district, that would mean about 27 students had tested positive and another 210 were in close contact.

Murphy said just under 0.1% of employees had tested positive, and less than 1% of employees were reported in close contact with someone who tested positive

In a district of about 4,000 employees, that would mean about 4 staff members had tested positive, and fewer than 40 had been in close enough contact to require quarantining.

Classes started on Aug. 7 in Livingston Parish. Students in grades K-2 have been attending classes on campus five days a week, while other students have been alternating daily between in-person and at-home instruction.

In the video, Murphy said the district was experiencing difficulties and challenges in opening amid a pandemic, but still had a positive outlook.

All of those staff members who were positive or in close contact are on leave and not in schools, Murphy said, and all students either positive or in close contact were quarantining at home. Most of the students quarantining are asymptomatic, Murphy said, so they are able to continue work virtually.

Murphy did not break down the numbers by schools or grades, saying officials need to be careful not to identify any students or teachers specifically.