DENHAM SPRINGS — The latest exhibit hanging in the Hummell Street Gallery of the Arts Council of Livingston Parish features a variety of pictures created by 11 members of the Louisiana Photographic Society.
The exhibit, which will be on display through the end of July, was officially opened to the public at a reception for the photographers held June 15. A highlight of the session was a discussion on abstract photography led by professional photographer Jennifer Esneault, who has several of her photos on display at the show.
Esneault, a former art teacher, said that while she has been taking pictures since she was 9 years old, she became a professional photographer “somewhat by accident,” continuing to hone her craft over the years and eventually choosing to create abstract, surreal pictures.
“I was always creative. I wanted to tell stories whether on paper or in photographs," Esneault said. "When I take a photo, I want it to tell a story. It is very human to be creative. … I think that we create art, music and other such skills out of necessity. … We want to relate what we are feeling and we want to share those feelings.”
The photographer added, “I have to create something every day. If I am not creating something, I feel ‘off.’ Making art is definitely a compulsion. It is just something that feels so natural, so special to me.”
One of Esneault’s pieces depicts a female model whose head is completely hidden by smoke. Esneault said the work expresses something that almost everyone feels at one time or another in their lives. “I wanted to depict what it is like when someone feels as if their head is going to explode at any moment,” she explained.
To create abstract photos, Esneault said she uses Photoshop extensively. “You could create a picture such as this in a darkroom but it would be a long, tedious process. Photoshop is a great, modern tool that allows the photographer to explore new ways of creating special images. The process assists in one’s creativity,” she said.
Esneault said that her pictures are conceptual, surreal art that makes her creations something more than just a reproduction of a scene that the photographer sees through the view finder on the camera.
Esneault said that she sells prints and does commission work when a client wants a very special picture. “Working with someone who is looking for a specific kind of photo is a process…you have to get on the same page with what your client wants. It’s a challenge but it can also be rewarding,” she said.
Surprisingly, Esneault said that if an aspiring young photographer asked her what degree they should pursue in college, she would tell them, “go get a business degree.” “I’ve found that many artists struggle with how to run a business. Artists tend to be so engaged in their creativity that they just don’t know how to be a business person. If an artist wants to make their art a career, they have to learn how to do it in a businesslike manner,” she said.
Esneault now uses only digital cameras but said that she did work with film while working in university publications at Lamar University. “Digital photography allows you to shoot many more pictures and you get the results so much quicker. It’s just another tool that helps you be a creative photographer,” she said. She explained that she strictly utilizes her camera in the manual mode to get the desired results. “People tell me, ‘you sure have a smart, terrific camera,’ and I tell them, ‘I know, I taught it everything it knows.’”
Esneault encourages all photographers to “think outside the box…explore new ideas…try some abstract themes…stretch your imagination.”
Esneault said her husband and two children “absolutely support my work and my photography.”
Frederick Schiele of Baker, who has a number of striking photographs on display at the exhibit, said he is professional photographer because he does sell his creations and he does commission photography for individuals and for publications. For example, one of his photographs is now being used on a huge outdoor billboard. However, to assure a steady income he drives a truck and said that he often finds inspiration for photos while driving.
Schiele said that he has been taking pictures since his early teenage years. “At first, I had just a simple camera but as time went by, I brought better equipment and started studying photography seriously. Being creative is part of who I am. I look around and I see things that I want to photograph. It is just something in me that makes me want to create something special, something beautiful,” he said. Schiele said that he anticipates a lifelong interest in photography.
Schiele said that he finds his greatest satisfaction taking pictures in the outdoors. “I want to show nature and how beautiful parts of the world are. When I see something that really catches my eye I want to take a picture of it. I want to be creative,” he said.
Like Esneault, Schiele uses digital photography and said that is familiar with film, a photo process he learned when he first started taking pictures.
Both photographers send their creations to shops where large, final prints are make. Some of the pictures on display are printed on canvas, and others are printed on conventional photo paper.
Photographer KC Kuhnert, whose photographs have been shown at the Arts Council Gallery in the past, contributed photos taken during her time in Paris for the exhibit. One is a glowing photo of the famed Rose Window in Notre Dame Cathedral. Kuhnert said she treasures the photo now because it brings back memories of spending time in the great church that was tragically marred by a spectacular fire earlier this year. Her picture of the Eiffel Tower evokes memories of that iconic Paris feature for all who have visited Paris.
In addition to works by Esneault, Schiele and Kuhnert, the following have photos hanging at the exhibit: Amanda Budyach, Jay Patel, Dianne Richards, Sarah Steimel, Cathy Smart, Cassie Ware, Jackie Simm and Robert Vernon.
The gallery is open from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. until 2 p. m. on Saturdays.