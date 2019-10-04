The first community college in Livingston Parish is finally operational.

Northshore Technical Community College opened to students this fall at its newest location in Walker.

The school currently has roughly 200 students enrolled, a combination of adult students from the community and dual enrollment students in partnership with Livingston Parish schools.

This fall is considered a soft opening, but in the next year it will expand to offer the full swath of IT, nursing, electrical, welding, scaffolding, job certification and other trade-based classes.

Interim dean April Smith said the goal is to offer short-term certifications like weekend refresher classes for current trade employees, full year-long classes, dual enrollment with high schools and multi-year programs like a Registered Nurse program to provide a range of options for students with different needs.

“This has been in talks for a long, long time,” Smith said. “There’s been a desperate need for workforce in this area and with partnerships with the school district and businesses the opportunities are endless for people in Livingston Parish.”

The campus is located at 11640 Burgess Avenue in Walker.