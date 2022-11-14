Thanksgiving deadlines and publication
The Livingston-Tangipahoa Advocate will publish Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, instead of its usual Wednesday publication.
To accommodate Thanksgiving deadline, copy for that edition needs to arrive by 5 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Recycle tires in Walker
Walker is holding a free tire recycling event from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 17 through Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Public Works Department, 13740 Ballpark Road. To drop off tires, the person must be a resident of Walker, with a driver’s license for proof. This is not open to commercial businesses.
Library closures
The Livingston Parish Library has several upcoming closures.
The South Branch Library is closed through Dec. 5 for repairs.
All branches will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 for Thanksgiving. Branches will also be closed Dec. 2 for staff training.
The closure dates for Christmas are Dec. 24—26 and for New Year’s are Dec. 31 — Jan. 1.
Visit www.mylpl.info to see the full list of upcoming activities at the various branches.
Holiday classes and more
The Southeastern Livingston Center in Walker has holiday themed classes coming in the next few weeks, as well as an ACT prep class and a class about 3D printing. Visit www.southeastern.edu/acad_research/programs/slc/lifelong/courses/finearts/index.html to see the options, costs and to register Some classes fill early.
Arts Council sets holiday activities
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is hosting its annual Holiday Marketplace featuring artistic creations for holiday shoppers through Dec. 23. The art-inspired works include various mediums. The items will be on sale at the council’s gallery on Hummel Street in the Downtown Historic District of Denham Springs.
The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Visit ArtsLivingston.org for information.
Christmas activities
Denham Springs Christmas in the Village kicks off Nov. 25 with the lighting of Old City Hall and the Merchants Christmas Open House on Nov. 26 followed by more in December.
Other communities will kick off Christmas events in December.