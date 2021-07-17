WALKER — Long-awaited improvements to bridges on Brown and Elm streets, both damaged in the August 2016 flood, are almost complete, members of the City Council learned July 12 at their monthly meeting.
The city’s Chief of Staff Jamie Etheridge said work on the two bridges lacked only a few additional steps before the improvements are completed and the bridges are fully opened for use by motorists.
Etheridge said the cost of repairs to the bridges was originally estimated to be about $384,000, but additional steps to properly complete the projects had raised the final cost of the improvements to about $471,000.
He said the Federal Emergency Management Agency had agreed to pay for 90% of the improvements, with the city matching the grant with 10% of the cost. However, he added that FEMA may agree to pay the full cost of restoration of the bridges.
On a related topic, Etheridge said work on resurfacing Ball Park Road, and Travis and Vera McGowan streets has started. He said the roads are now being milled in preparation for the resurfacing and the old road material will be recycled for use in the parking area at the Safe House in Sidney Hutchinson Park.
In other action, the council unanimously voted to amend the city’s current budget by $250,000 to provide funds for the lighting of three baseball fields in the park.
Mayor Jimmy Watson said with the lighting of these fields, all but one ballpark will now have lights. He said the lighting project will increase the ability of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department to provide fields for baseball and softball play.
In discussing Sidney Hutchinson Park, Watson said it was with regrets that the Fourth of July celebration scheduled for July 3 at the park had to be canceled.
“It wasn’t necessarily the rain that day, but the accumulated rain from the previous week that brought about the cancellation. The areas where parking would have been available were so saturated that we just could not take the chance of having vehicles parked in those areas,” he said.
He pointed out that one field where parking might have been feasible was reserved for the fireworks show, and for safety reasons, parking could not be provided in that spot. Watson said improvements will be made in the future to provide more parking spaces in the park.
The mayor announced that the city is planning a Fall Festival for Oct. 30 at the park.
“We are looking forward to big day in the park for our Fall Festival. We will have a petting zoo, pony rides, live music possibly on two stages, games, food booths and the fireworks show that we couldn't have on July 3. This is going to be a fun, all-day event. I think that all who come to the festival will have a great time,” he said.
At the start of the meeting, the mayor and council recognized Christopher Ballard for completing a triathlon recently. Tracey Westmoreland, director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, said Ballard had been a longtime participant in Special Olympics, baseball games at Challenger Field and in other athletic events. She said Ballard has become a symbol of what can be accomplished by special needs people.
“We are all proud of Christopher for all that he has accomplished. He is a determined young man who has shown that through hard work and dedication much can be accomplished,” she said.
Watson presented Ballard with the key to the city and a silver medal that was struck to commutate the grand opening of the new City Hall. For the awards ceremony, Ballard was accompanied by members of his family and his friends.
The council unanimously approved a status change for police Officer Michael Evan Cheslak from the position of reserve officer to part-time officer in the Walker Police Department. Cheslak is an air traffic controller with the Federal Aviation Administration.