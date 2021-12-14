In celebration of Black History Month, the Tangipahoa Parish Library will once again honor an African American middle or high school student who has made a positive impact in Tangipahoa Parish.
“For the past five years, we have recognized local students for their impact in our parish community, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive,” said library Executive Director Barry Bradford. “This year we will do the same since we realize there are a number of students who are making a difference in our parish.”
Last year’s recipient was Brooke Weathersby, of Hammond High Magnet School.
Recommendations for this year Tangipahoa African American Honorary Service Award are being accepted through the library’s website, www.tangilibrary.com.
This year’s winner will be selected by a committee, and the awards ceremony will be at 10 a.m. Feb. 19 at the Amite Branch library. The library will accept nominations from teachers and community leaders until 6 p.m. Jan. 28. Nominations must be submitted electronically and the forms can be found at www.tangilibrary.com.
The library joins schools, businesses and civic organizations in celebrating Black History Month during the month of February.
“During the month of February, the library sponsors a number of programs to celebrate, honor and remember the many achievements of our local African American community,” said Bradford.
Black History Month was created in 1926 in the United States, when historian Carter G. Woodson and the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History announced the second week of February to be "Negro History Week." This week was chosen because it coincided with the birthday of Abraham Lincoln on Feb. 12 and of Frederick Douglass on Feb. 14, both dates Black communities have celebrated since the late 19th century.