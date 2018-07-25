THURSDAY
End of Summer Harry Potter Party: 2 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library. Celebrate the end of summer and the 38th birthday of the "Boy Who Lived." Get sorted and then enjoy trivia, potions class, birthday cake and more.
The Sound of Science: 2 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. Learn about how sound works, see waves in motion and take home an experiment.
LEGO Club: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library.
FRIDAY
Wiggle Worms — Music and Movement: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Murder Mystery Café: 11 a.m., Main Branch Library. A performance by the Livingston Parish Library Mystery Players. Enjoy special coffee drinks and pastries, and figure out "who done it."
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Black Lake Club Gar Fish Rodeo: 6 a.m. Saturday and Noon Sunday, Black Lake Club, 25855 Black Lake Club Road, Maurepas.
SUNDAY
Carter House Open House: 2 p.m., Carter Plantation, 30325 Carter Cemetery Road, Springfield. Hear an educational history of the house as well as its previous residents. Children under the age of 12 will be admitted free. Adults will be charged a fee of $5.
MONDAY
Junior Geologist: 2:30 p.m., Main Branch Library. Come learn about rocks, minerals and crystals and become an official Junior Geologist.
TUESDAY
End of Summer Harry Potter Party: 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., South Branch, Denham Springs-Walker Branch, Watson Branch and Main Branch libraries. Celebrate the end of summer and the 38th birthday of the "Boy Who Lived." Get sorted and then enjoy trivia, potions class, birthday cake and more.
WEDNESDAY
Story Time: 10 a.m., Watson Branch Library.
Murder Mystery Café: 6 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. A performance by the Livingston Parish Library Mystery Players. Enjoy special coffee drinks and pastries, and figure out "who done it."
AUG. 2
Homeschoolers Meet and Greet: 5:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library. See demonstrations of the many resources the library has to offer, meet other homeschooling families, and discuss how the library meets educational needs.
Murder Mystery Café: 6 p.m., South Branch Library. A performance by the Livingston Parish Library Mystery Players.
ONGOING
The Way of Water Exhibit: 10 a.m., Arts Council of Livingston Parish, 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs. This natural resource plays a vital role in the community — bringing both life and sometimes destruction. On display through Sept. 22. artslivingston.org.