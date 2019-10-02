Independence Leadership Academy and the Tangipahoa School Board announced S'ymiria Winston, a second grade student in Kristi Illg's classroom, received the President's Student of the Month Award.
Since S'ymiria stepped on the campus of ILA, her constant smile and spirit of positivity has spread across the campus, school officials said. Daily, she recommends other students and faculty and staff members for recognition because they "made her day," "were nice to her," "are happy people to see each day," did the right thing or other reasons.
Also, she is a helpful student in class and around the campus, the school said.