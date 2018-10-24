The Walker football team enters the final two weeks of the regular season in prime position to host a first-round game in the upcoming Class 5A playoffs.
Walker had an unofficial power rating of No. 11 last week, and the Wildcats built on their resume by taking down rival Denham Springs 39-13 on Friday night.
Teams that finish in the top 16 are awarded a home game to open the playoffs.
"We're coming together, starting to click on all cylinders," acting head coach Cecil Thomas said following Friday's win.
Walker will look to move its record to 8-1 this week when the Wildcats host Live Oak in another rivalry game. The regular season ends Nov. 2 with a matchup at Central.
In addition to a home playoff game, the Wildcats could also be closing in on a strong finish in the District 4-5A standings.
Walker (3-1 in district) enters Friday tied with Central for second place in 4-5A behind Zachary, which finishes with Scotlandville and Belaire. Central (4-4, 3-1) travels to face Denham Springs (4-4, 1-3) on Friday in what will be the 71st meeting of those old rivals.
Live Oak (5-3) got back on track in a 30-0 win over Belaire last week and will be looking to do more than play spoiler Friday despite its 2-3 district mark.
The Eagles are a candidate to earn a first-round home game as well if they can defeat Walker and Holy Cross to close the regular season. Live Oak was at No. 22 in the power ratings prior to last week's win.
Walker will break from its usual green-and-gold look Friday as players sport special blue uniforms in support of the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Department and other local law enforcement.
The Wildcats have not beaten Live Oak since 2011.
In other action, Albany will step out of 7-3A to face Grant at home in a nondistrict affair and Springfield hosts powerful Amite in 9-2A. Albany fell to 0-3 in district with a 24-14 loss to Archbishop Hannan. Springfield lost to St. Thomas Aquinas 42-6.
The winner of the Denham Springs-Central game will take a 34-33-4 lead in the intensity competitive series. Denham has a 1,159-1,148 scoring edge after winning 34-6 last year.
Parish cross-country
The Live Oak boys and girls cross-country teams combined to sweep the Livingston Parish Cross Country Championships for the fourth consecutive season.
Nic Broderick led the boys team by posting a school-record 15-minute, 50.95-second time to win the race. Kylie Zeller was the girls winner with a time of 18:44.46, also a school record.
Of the 30 runners from Live Oak, coach Travis Johnson said 26 had career-best times.
"What was exciting isn't necessarily that we won, but the manner in which we won," Johnson said.
The Live Oak boys had 26 points, followed by Denham Springs with 44 and Walker with 68. The girls finished with 18 points, followed by Denham at 59 and Walker at 66.
The cross-country season continues Saturday at Highland Road Park when Live Oak hosts the annual Metro Championships. The regional meet is the following week.
Volleyball heating up
Live Oak leads the list of parish volleyball teams pushing to earn a postseason berth.
The Eagles, who lost in the second round of the Division II playoffs last year, entered the week 10-2 in district after losing to Lee for the second time in as many meetings. They were scheduled to face Plaquemine and Belaire to close the regular season.
Playoff pairings will be announced Monday with opening games to be played Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.
Denham Springs and Springfield were also in the hunt for a playoff spot.