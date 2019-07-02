WALKER — The City Council, at a special meeting June 24, voted unanimously to revoke the occupational license of the New Eve of Paradise Spa LLC after learning from the city attorney that the business was in violation of licensing and advertising practices required by the Louisiana Board of Massage Therapy.
City Attorney Bobby King asked the council to revoke the license after describing an investigation conducted by himself, two other city employees and representatives of the state board that licenses massage therapists. King said the business, once known as the Eve of Paradise Spa, employed massage therapists who did not have the proper licenses and certification required by the state.
King said the investigation of the business followed complaints by residents that women employed at the business were seen in and around the spa wearing what he described as lingerie.
King said that during the visit of city officials to the spa it was determined that the employees, who spoke no English, did not have the proper licenses and the only identification they had was issued by an agency in New York. King said the occupational license that allowed the business to operate in Walker had expired in March and that no attempt had been made to renew the license.
He added that a subsequent inspection by state officials determined that the employees did not have a current license to practice their trade. A cease-and-desist notice issued by the Louisiana Board of Massage Therapy states, “No person shall engage in the practice of massage therapy without a current license issued unless such person is exempt.”
The order, addressed to owners of the spa, read in part, “You are hereby notified to immediately cease and desist advertising and/or performing massage therapy services.” The order further states that the state board had no record of the business location having a current massage establishment license and that the business was using the term “massage” in advertising or promotional materials without being properly licensed. King said that a follow-up visit on June 12 found that the spa was still open and still offering massages. The business has since closed.
The owner of the New Eve of Paradise Spa, Haitao Wang, told the council that she had purchased the business earlier this year and had not been made aware that she needed a new occupational license or that the women who were employed at the business had to have state licenses to offer massage services. She said that she had left Walker to travel elsewhere and only learned of the need for the licenses on her return to the city recently.
Asked by King what attire the women working at the spa were supposed to wear, Wang said that she had instructed them to wear what she termed “nurse’s dresses,” but that some workers chose to wear other clothes. Wang said she understood that she had to close the business and said she was looking to sell the business to someone who could obtain the proper licenses to reopen the establishment.
At the same meeting, the council unanimously approved the annual audit prepared by Trey Sanders, a senior accountant with the Hannis T. Bourgeois firm. In a lengthy report on the audit of the city’s business which concluded with the past fiscal year which ended on Dec. 31, 2018, Sanders reviewed the city’s business transactions. Sanders said the city had earned what auditors call a “clean opinion,” which means that the auditors could find no discrepancies in the city’s business dealings.
Sanders said that the city had “cleaned up” some minor accounting issues from the previous year when the city was in the process of changing its business manager. Such issues, termed “exceptions” by auditors, had been all but eliminated when the latest audit was completed.
Sanders said that Mike Cotton, the city’s finance director, and his staff along with other city employees had been very cooperative and that the city was well served by those who manage its business.
Watson said of the city’s business staff, “We have some excellent people working for our city. We keep up with tax collections and funds raised by our enterprise account which is involved with utilities. Our people work hard and they do a good job of always getting it right. I really appreciate the people working for our city in the finance department … . They make my job a whole lot easier.”