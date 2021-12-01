Michelle Kindall, community programming manager for Hammond’s Downtown Development District, on Nov. 13 officially dedicated the district's Community Garden.
The garden is on the site of the historic Hammond Feed & Seed Store, a recently closed business that served the area’s agricultural interest for more than 60 years.
As part of the dedication day, Donna Landry, a nutrition education specialist with the LSU AgCenter, prepared a special appetizer for visitors to sample. The Community Garden is also the site of Hammond’s thriving farmers market.