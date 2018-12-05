Children designed stamps to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the lunar landing during the Nov. 4 meeting of the Ann Fairfax Chapter of the Children of the American Revolution Society in Port Allen.
The moon landing was discussed before the activity that was part of the Junior American Citizen Stamp Design Contest sponsored by the Daughters of the American Revolution. Last year, chapter member Michael Dunlap won a grade-level award for the Southeast United States in the contest.
Some of the younger children also made gingerbread boy and girl Christmas ornaments.
New members Audrey and Riley Roussell and Elliot Tubbs held the flags while Samuel Charette led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Next month, the group plans to attend the West Baton Rouge Museum Christmas Open House.
Sue Badeaux, senior president of the Ann Fairfax Chapter, said children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren of DAR members are usually eligible for membership in the CAR. She said it is a chance for children to learn the history of the county, learn about their ancestors and have fun with other children. Contact Badeaux at suebado@cox.net for information.