Hall of Fame nominations sought
The Denham Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame and title sponsor Hood Dental Care are accepting nominations for the 12th class of inductees through March 31. Nomination guidelines for the class of 2022 are available on the school website www.denhamspringshs.org or by picking up a copy at the school office. For information, contact Kathy deGeneres at kdegeneres@cox.net or (225) 665-8025.
Fly a kite and more
On March 12, Sidney Hutchinson Park will host a farmers market, food trucks and kite-flying event. Also, the pond has been recently stocked with fish. A kite will be given to the first 50 children.
Fire ban lifted
The statewide ban on private burning, issued Feb. 15, was rescinded as of 4 p.m. Feb. 23.
City court amnesty
Denham Springs City Court has an amnesty program in place through April 30. People with outstanding warrants can visit the court at 116 Range Ave., Denham Springs, or call (225) 665-8568, to receive help with the program. People can also visit www.dsclerkofcourt.org for information.
Other events
Booths at Spring Fest: The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is taking booth reservations for the Spring Fest, set for April 30. Call (225) 664-1168 or visit www.artslivingston.com.
Car show: The Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center will hold its annual Car Show fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 19 at 9261 Florida Blvd., Walker. Spectator parking is at Northshore Community College, 11640 Burgess Ave. Activities include a bounce house, music, door prizes, $5 jambalaya, popcorn, face painting and pickles. To show a vehicle, the fee is $25 and registration is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and includes jambalaya. Visit carshowpro.com to preregister.