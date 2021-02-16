DENHAM SPRINGS — “It’s cold outside, but it’s warm inside,” said Al Bye, president of the city’s Downtown Antique and Merchant’s Association, as he welcomed visitors to the Theater Antiques Mall in the heart of the city’s Antique District.
In greeting early-morning shoppers who chose to visit the Antique Village as part of a Customer Appreciation Day Sidewalk Sale, Bye was referring to the cold, windy weather that forced merchants participating in the day’s events to move most of their activities inside. Bye, along with Donna Jennings, director of Main Street Denham Springs, said a steady stream of visitors had already started browsing in the shop shortly after the day’s activities started at 10 a.m. Saturday.
“When I arrived at 9:45 a.m., people were already walking the streets and the parking lots were full," Jennings said. "Apparently, the cold weather is not keeping the shoppers away,” Jennings said.
Bye said he was nervous that the weather would stop people from coming, but he was pleased when he came downtown and had to look for a place to park.
Jennings said Main Street Denham Springs and allied organizations have been advertising the theme, “Shop Small, Shop Local,” and the message has been heard by shoppers on local and regional levels.
“I believe that many people just like to come downtown and spend some time meeting friends and neighbors and supporting the local businesses. We are most grateful for the support we have enjoyed during the problems associated with the coronavirus."
The group had to cancel its fall and spring festivals in Antique Village. The customer appreciation day events were a shot at making up for the missed revenue, Jennings said.
Jennings, Bye and others who promote shopping in the historic area brought Mardi Gras into the latest customer appreciation day. Some of the shops are decked out in Mardi Gras decorations and merchants passed out special Mardi Gras beads that were donated by Pelican State Credit Union.
"We are considering starting a Mardi Gras event at this time of the year that would be a bridge between the Fall and Spring festivals," Jennings said. "We think it could become a popular attraction."
Among the earlier shoppers at the Antique Theater Mall was Mackenzie Grundeury and two friends. “We are regular visitors to the Antique Village. I’ve been coming down here since I was 4 or 5 years old, and at one time, I worked here. I have to confess that I have a shopping addiction and this is a fun place to shop. You can always find something different and interesting here,” she said.
Kenny Pitre, of Marrero, said he is a regular visitor to Denham Springs and the Antique Village because he and his brother enjoy finding antique tools and other objects. “I heard about today’s event and decided to make the trip up here to see what I could find. It’s always fun,” he said.
Tamru Blum, shopping with friends at the Heritage House Antiques, said she always enjoys shopping in the Antique Village and the Customer Appreciation Day offered another reason to enjoy a morning browsing the ships, watching some craft demonstrations and looking for a treasure that she might take home.