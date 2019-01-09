The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is accepting applications for the 2019 turkey season lottery hunts on state wildlife management areas. The deadline to submit applications is Feb. 8.
Regular turkey lottery hunts will be held on nine management areas this spring. Youth lottery hunts will be held on 11 management areas.
The application forms for these hunts are available on the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries website at wlf.louisiana.gov/hunting/lottery-hunts. The forms list all lottery hunt dates and locations.
For information, contact Cody Cedotal at ccedotal@wlf.la.gov or (225) 765-2361.
The 2019 wild turkey season will open April 6 on private lands in three designated areas with varying end of season dates as follows: Area A, April 6-May 5; Area B, April 6-28; and Area C, April 6-21. For a detailed map, go to eregulations.com/louisiana/hunting/2019-turkey-hunting-schedules/.
The statewide youth and physically challenged hunter weekend for private lands will be March 30-31. To access additional information on turkey season, review the 2018-19 Louisiana Hunting Regulations booklet at eregulations.com/louisiana/hunting/.