Buckle Up Your Truck
The City of Denham Springs Police Department is stressing the importance of wearing a seat belt during the Buckle Up Your Truck campaign April 23-April 30.
The department received a grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission to fund the awareness campaign.
Seat belts are the single most effective safety feature ever invented and have helped save thousands of lives. Sadly, one in five Americans fails to regularly wear a seat belt when driving or riding in a motor vehicle. There are more than 100 Louisiana law enforcement agencies participating in the "Buckle Up Your Truck" campaign. By maintaining "Buckle Up Your Truck" high visibility enforcement and awareness, the department plans to continue to reduce fatalities on Louisiana's roads.
At the library:
- All branches of the Livingston Parish Library will be closed April 15 for Good Friday and April 17 for Easter.
- Every week, Livingston Parish Library branches offer story times for babies through age 5. Storytimes help develop prereading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun. We read books, present puppet shows, sing songs, play games and make cool crafts.
- Denham Springs-Walker Branch and Baby & Toddler Story time (Babies — age 2): at 10:30 a.m. every Monday
- Co-sponsored by Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, and the IRS, the Livingston Public Library is once again offering free tax prep for participants with low to moderate income for 2021. Bring your tax documents along with a photo ID. You’ll also need a copy of last year’s tax return and a Social Security card for yourself, your spouse and dependents. You may also bring proof of a bank account for direct deposit. Volunteers will prepare most simple returns, but more complicated returns will not be processed. Visit www.mylpl.info/taxes for information on how to register and to view the tax prep schedule. For dates and locations, call the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the library online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Art classes and events available
Several events for children and adults are happening at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish. Visit artslivingston.org or call (225) 664-1168 to book a class.
- Join Amber Hilbun to create a recycled collage landscape from recycled materials in honor of Earth Day. Collect buttons, bottle tops, cardboard, plastic utensils, wrappers, etc. Substrate and other materials will be available. Class for kids ages 8 and up is at 10 a.m. April 16 and costs $25. The adult class for ages 18 and up is at noon and costs $35.
- The Ikebana International of Baton Rouge is holding a display and reception from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 23 at the art council gallery, 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs. Email stutts@cox.net for information.
- The arts council office will close April 20 for Spring Fest, but be sure to visit Mattie Street in Denham Springs for Arts on the Avenue. Vendor applications are on the website.
- Join instructor Jenny Bauer every second and fourth Thursday for free Bible journaling classes at the gallery.
Registration is underway for the council's Watercolor Resist Tropical Fish Drawing and Painting Workshop with instructor Shelly Frederick at 10 a.m. May 4 at the downtown Denham Springs Arts Council Gallery. Kids will learn basic drawing and painting techniques using oil pastels to draw a tropical fish and watercolors to paint their design. No previous experience necessary. All supplies included. The class costs $10 and is for children ages 6 and older.
The Arts Council also is hosting its “Spring in the South” art exhibit and a “Spring Marketplace” through the end of May with a reception on Saturday, May 21 from 10-1pm.
Summer camp registration is also underway for sessions, each costing $35 for ages 6-14, June 1-3, June 8-10 and June 22-24.