Christmas events on horizon
After a year off, organizations are gearing up for a full slate of holiday activities. Here's a glimpse with some registration details.
Walker Christmas Parade, 11 a.m., Dec. 18
The parade starts at Walker High School with floats, marching bands, antique cars and horses.
People interested in participating in the parade should submit an entry form at https://files.constantcontact.com/88149670501/1c51e139-c91b-4507-81c9-9013171ad504.pdf. For information, contact Sandi McGrew, community outreach coordinator at sandi.mcgrew@walker-la.gov or (225) 523-7003.
Christmas in the Park, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Dec. 18
The event at Sidney Hutchinson Park will have a Farmers Market, Christmas music, photos with Santa, food trucks and lots of seasonal activities.
Denham Springs events
- Lighting of Old City Hall — Nov. 26
- Chef’s Evening — Dec. 2
- Live Nativity — Dec. 4
- Kiwanis Christmas tree lighting — Dec. 9
- Kiwanis Christmas Parade — Dec. 11
Livingston
- Lighted Christmas Parade — 6:30 p.m. Dec. 11, complete entry form at https://17537.aidaform.com/christmas-parade-entry-form by 5 p.m., Dec. 9.
Library holiday hours
All branches of the Livingston Parish Library will be closed Nov. 25-26 for Thanksgiving.
The library will close Dec. 10 for Staff Training Day; Dec. 24 to Dec. 26 for Christmas; and Dec. 31 to Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day.
Remember storm debris deadlines
- Walker: Storm debris contractors will be picking up through Nov. 19, break for Thanksgiving and start again for the final pick up Dec. 5.
- From the town of Livingston: A second pass of the parish to pick up storm debris, which includes the Town of Livingston, will be starting soon and once the second pass of the parish is completed, an email address and phone number will be posted. Missed households will then be able to request individual pickups.
Livingston Parish Business of the Year nominations open
The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce is once again accepting nominations for the Livingston Parish Business of the Year awards. The awards highlight outstanding businesses that follow best practices and positively impact both the economy and community of Livingston Parish. Nominations will be accepted until midnight Dec. 2. Nominees will be asked to complete an application that will be judged out of state. Winning businesses will be announced at the Livingston Parish Chamber’s Annual Meeting & Awards Luncheon on Jan. 19. For information or to nominate a business, visit the Livingston Parish Chamber website at www.livingstonparishchamber.org/events.
Pilot Club plans runs to benefit club projects
The Pilot Club of Denham Springs' annual Pound the Pavement 5K and Fun Run at Kids Korner Playland starts at 8 a.m. Nov. 20.
The run will begin and end at Kids Korner Playland, at the corner of River Road and Government Street in Denham Springs, and continue down River Road. The event begins with the one-mile family run. The 5K run/walk will begin after the fun run.
To register for the event, visit runsignup.com, click “Find a Race,” and search “Pound the Pavement for Pilot.” There is a $25 entry fee per participant. After the race, participants will have a chance to win door prizes, gift cards, gym memberships, gift baskets, and more. Proceeds from the event will be used to fund Pilot Club projects such as Livingston Activity Center parties, Project Graduation, fans and heaters for the elderly through the Livingston Council on Aging, Assess the Need, Cancer Services of Greater Baton Rouge and other projects.
Holiday marketplace for art to open
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish, 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs, invites the public to support the arts at its Holiday Marketplace. The sales exhibit runs through Dec. 29. Shop from works of art from Livingston Parish’s artists. For information, visit artslivingston.org, Facebook and Instagram or contact the office at (225) 664-1168.