LIVINGSTON — A proposed ordinance to restrict the dirt that builders can pile under new homes in Livingston Parish was introduced at the Parish Council meeting Thursday night after nearly two hours of heated debate.

The Parish Council members were sharply divided on whether the ordinance proposal amounts to a small but critical step to reduce flood risk for current residents, or an unnecessary burden on people who want to build homes in the future.

The council voted 7-2 in favor of introducing the ordinance. A public hearing and vote on adoption is scheduled for May 9.

Council members Jeff Ard, Jeff Averett, Tracy Girlinghouse, R.C. "Bubba" Harris, Maurice "Scooter" Keen, Tab Lobell and Garry "Frog" Talbert voted yes. Shane Mack and John Wascom cast the no votes.

The council had failed to introduce a similar ordinance two weeks ago on a 4-4 vote.

The proposed ordinance says people would, in general, be limited to adding 2 feet of fill atop lots smaller than a half acre. For larger lots, the limit would be 3 feet.

Those restrictions could be waived if a builder could show the additional fill would have no adverse effect on adjacent waterways, properties, landowners, structures and floodplains during a major storm.

The ordinance is meant to discourage people from trucking in loads of dirt that, as ice cubes in a water glass, displace water during a major storm and can cause flooding on other properties.

Instead, people would be encouraged to use pier-and-beam construction or chain wall to lift their homes to the base flood elevation required by the National Flood Insurance Program.

Talbert said after the meeting that the proposed ordinance would not affect new subdivisions, which are regulated separately and require drainage studies, but rather individual homes built throughout the parish.

"This is not going to solve the problem. There's a lot of things that have to happen to correct the drainage issues … (but) the net effect of this little pile of dirt and that little pile of dirt becomes significant," Talbert said during an ordinance committee meeting that preceded the full council meeting.

Mack sharply disagreed, saying the potential benefits are not worth the difficulties it would create for people trying to build homes.

"You are significantly restricting the rights of people in Livingston Parish," Mack said.

He said the parish more urgently needs cleanup of rivers and streams that are not draining well.

Contractor Tim Kinchen shared Mack's concerns.

In comments before the ordinance committee, Kinchen noted that the proposed ordinance would limit his ability to raise houses enough to get a waiver on flood insurance for a home buyer, a process known as a Letter of Map Amendment, or LOMA.

People can get reduced flood insurance rates with pier-and-beam elevation, but they cannot get removed from the official floodplain, as a LOMA does.

"You're taking away my rights to LOMA my property out," Kinchen said.

But while some of the council members who favored introducing the ordinance also said they want modifications before a final vote, the majority's sentiments were more in line with Talbert than with Mack.

"It boils down to, do you want to protect the people who live here at the cost of the people who might move here?" Girlinghouse said.